MOUNT PENN, Pa. | Detectives have just released new surveillance images of the man they're trying to identify in connection with a brazen, brutal crime.
Central Berks Regional Police are looking to identify a man in connection with a violent strong arm robbery in broad daylight.
Police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday, on the front porch of a home in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue in Mount Penn.
Surveillance video shows the man looking around, and then going up onto the porch where, out of view of the lens, a 73-year-old man was doing chores.
"The guy was pressure washing, and the suspect just went up on the porch and sucker punched him in the face," reported Detective Sergeant Deron Manndel. "Punched him several times in the face to the point of nearly knocking him unconscious."
Police say once the attacker rooted through the victim's pockets and found nothing, he fled on foot.
The victim was then taken to Reading Hospital, officials say.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he had a fractured nose," Manndel added. "His eyes were already swollen almost shut when I was there yesterday. He was very bloody, lots of facial injuries."
Police say this man was last seen fleeing towards Reading on Fairview Avenue.
"It looks like he's a dark-skinned Hispanic male. He's wearing a navy blue tank top, black shorts and a baseball hat," said Manndel.
Police say that man is looking at several felony charges.
If anyone may have any idea who this man is, they're asked to call police or Crime Alert Berks County.