SPRING TWP., Pa. — The spirit of giving was alive and well in Berks County this holiday season, and the impact is being felt by young readers across the country and around the world.
Shoppers at the Barnes & Noble store in Spring Township donated 775 children's books to Judith's Reading Room during the literacy organization's annual holiday book drive.
The Berks County-based nonprofit then packed the books, which had a combined cover price of $7,781, and shipped them to 11 Judith's Reading Room Award-winners and "keepers" of Judith's Reading Room libraries in nine U.S. states and two countries.
One of the recipients was Caring for Cats, a 2019 award-winner in North St. Paul, Minnesota. The shelter's "Cat Tales" program was sent dozens of cat-themed books for children, most of whom are reluctant readers, to read aloud to cats awaiting adoption.
"Watching kids read out-loud to the cats is gratifying enough," said Carole Hyder, Caring for Cats' executive director, but seeing the look on the cat's face as it learns to trust people is so heart-warming."
Other recipients include Harkins House in Hillsboro, Oregon; The Children's Home of Easton in Easton, Pennsylvania, both of which received complete libraries of classics and multiple copies of award-winning novels; Mosaic Preparatory Academy in New York City, which received nearly three dozen copies of "Extra Yarn," a 2012 Caldecott Medal book, to instruct children about the importance of illustrations; Little Read Wagon in Norman, Oklahoma; Chinle Planting Hope (Navajo Nation) in Chinle, Arizona; and The Leaders/Readers Network in Canyon, Texas.
Also, Judith's Reading Room said it chose librarian Dominique Zara, the recipient of five Judith's Reading Room libraries in Resita City, Romania, to receive a shipment of early-learning readers and poetry books.
"Once again, books prove to be the perfect holiday gift because there is always a perfect book for the perfect person," said Cathy Leiber, the organization's president and co-founder. "Barnes & Noble patrons gave generously this year and, unlike toys and clothing, those gifts, which resulted in zero returns."
Judith's Reading Room said it will begin accepting applications for its Freedom Through Literacy Award on Jan. 3. The deadline for submissions is July 1. Prizes totaling $5,000 will be awarded in September.