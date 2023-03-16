READING, Pa. — In an effort to combat the sex trade in Berks County, detectives with the district attorney's office Human Trafficking Task Force arrested eight individuals in an undercover sting operation conducted earlier this week.

Officials said the detectives placed ads on websites commonly used for the sex trade. The suspects allegedly replied to the advertisements and agreed to meet at predetermined locations in the county to have sexual relations with minors. Upon arrival at the locations, they were placed under arrest.

Charges include trafficking in individuals, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors and criminal attempt.

The 8 charged are:

Elvis Diaz (age 34) of Reading

Isaiah Speight (age 25) of Laureldale

Eriec Ruiz (age 46) of Reading

Joshua Michael Spencer (age 38) of Bernville

Keith Washington (age 33) of Reading

Matthew Fisher (age 47) of Reading

Muazong Kha (age 30) of Reading

Corey Moll (age 37) of Mohnton

“The harsh reality is that human trafficking is happening in our community," said District Attorney John Adams. "Future perpetrators should take heed that the person they’re interacting with on these websites, could be a member of our Human Trafficking Task Force. And if caught, we will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

The task force was assisted in their investigation by Spring Township PD, Wyomissing PD, Exeter PD, West Reading PD, Central Berks PD, Department of Homeland Security, ZOE International and the Berks County District Attorney's Detectives Unit.

The suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.