WEST LAWN, Pa. – The walls inside the Holleran Gallery at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education display a decade of work and memories belonging to artist John Dusko.
"It's hard to believe that I did all those paintings," said Dusko.
At 88 years old, Dusko has been painting for 76 years. He picked up his first paintbrush in Pottstown when he was 12 years old.
"It was just emotional and really neat to see everything in one place at one time," said Tony Dusko, the artist's son.
He and his brother set up the exhibition which features a collection of their father's paintings, both old and new.
"One of the paintings here is still wet because he just handed it to me as I was setting up the show," Tony Dusko said.
That's right — the elder Dusko still paints, every day.
"I spend maybe three-and-a-half to four hours every day painting," he said.
"It's who he is and he has to, and at 88, he still has to get up and keep going because it's who he is," said Tony Dusko.
Painting is not only who he is — it's where he's been.
"He loves Gring's Mill because we grew up going there so it's got a lot of memories," Tony Dusko said.
"He's a documentarian, really, of Berks County," said Susan Rohn, executive director of the Yocum Institute for Arts Education.
Rohn calls Dusko's display a walk down memory lane.
"It reminds you of things," she said.
And that's the point. Dusko says he wants viewers to become moved by their own memories of a place when they see his work, even if his own memories feel far away.
"A lot of them I don't remember," Dusko said.
Dusko's son is also an artist and says his father's determination and commitment inspire his own work daily.
"The way he would paint a painting and stick to it," Tony Dusko said, "the way he would keep going and never give up."
His father plans to follow his own advice as long as he can.
"I'll continue until I can't sit at this easel anymore," he said.