READING, Pa. - A Reading man is behind bars after officers discovered $88,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia. 

The Berks County District Attorney reports the investigation surrounding Angel Manuel Torres-Hernandez started in May. Torres-Hernandez was identified by police as a drug dealer who was selling cocaine within the City of Reading.

During an investigation, undercover detectives purchased cocaine from Torres-Hernandez several times. The detectives determined Torres-Hernandez was storing the illegal products inside of his residence in the 1100 block of N. 9th Street. 

On Thursday just before 2 a.m. detectives say they took Torres-Hernandez into custody for delivery of cocaine outside of his residence. Police say at the time of his arrest, Torres-Hernandez was in possession of a packet of cocaine.

A search warrant resulted in the following items being seized: 

  • Bulk pressed cocaine weighing approximately 742 grams
  • Approximately 139 individually packaged gram sized bags of cocaine
  • One bag containing approximately 1.5 grams of Fentanyl
  • Approximately $5,338  believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales
  • One cocaine press
  • Drug ledger – records of sales
  • Two digital scales
  • Drug paraphernalia including packaging material and drug cutting agent
  • A stock of ammunition
  • Miscellaneous documents and identifications
  • One cell phone and apartment keys
  • One “Hide-A-Can” containing approximately five grams of cocaine.

The DA reports the total street value of the illegal drugs was estimated to be more than $88,000.

Torres-Hernandez was taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Bail was set at $75,000. The investigation is ongoing.

