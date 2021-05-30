READING, Pa. - The leaders of a non-profit in Berks County gave free dog food to pet owners in the Reading area.
Founders of The Chopper Foundation, Sharon and Thomas Yetto say they want to help solve what they say is a crisis of dog owners having to give up their pets because of financial problems.
On Saturday, the Chopper Foundation hosted their first "Chowline for Chopper" giveaway of nine-thousand pounds of dog food.
The non-profit is named in memory of the founders' beloved dog Chopper.
The organization raises funds to help families who can't afford to pay for unforeseen veterinary emergencies.