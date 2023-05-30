SHILLINGTON, Pa - Shillington-based animal rescue organization PA Pit Stop recently recovered nine Shepherd-husky-lab mixes from a home in Emmaus and their nursing them back to good health.

“But the living conditions of these dogs some were kept in the basement and never let out and that essentially all of the dogs required essentially critical care,” said Denise Klonis, co-founder of PA Pit Stop.

From frightening images like these of extremely malnourished dogs -- now getting in better shape -- thanks to donated food from Fresh Pet.

“We are feeding them four to five times a day at this point,”said Klonis. “Nine days later they probably the smaller dogs are probably five or six pounds size closer to the weight that they should be."

It's not just about getting the dogs back to good physical health but also the challenges of improving their mental health as well.

"The best way to do that is to get them into foster homes to have that to have hands on them to teach them that they can trust humans to teacher and how to be a family dog,” said Klonis.

Four of the dogs have already been placed in foster homes and the rescue is in search of five more.

"When a domesticated dog comes to us in this condition they have never experienced what it is like to just be a member of the family,” Klonis said.