Authorities in Berks County said nine juveniles are on the run following a riot at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in the Morgantown area.

Caernarvon Township police said the riot and escapes happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

They said state and local law enforcement are on location -- and have since taken back control of the juvenile detention center.

Police said the escaped teenage juveniles should be wearing white or grey shirts.

"Anyone in the area of Interstate 176 and Route 10 be vigilant," Police said.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

Authorities said that State Police in Reading and Caernarvon Police "together are working to resolve the matter."

According to the Abraxas Academy website, the academy provides a "secure" treatment program for delinquent male youth between the ages of 14 and 18.

Sunday night's riot/escape is the second major incident to happen at Abraxas in just a few months. In July, around 50 teens were involved in a riot that stemmed from a fight.

Authorities said no one got out of the building during that July incident, but it took about 40 people, several of whom were state troopers from three counties and law enforcement from all around Berks County, five hours to get the anarchy under control.

