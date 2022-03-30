One man in our area has been helping keep his hobby alive for decades as one of the nation's oldest trapshooting scorekeepers.
Bobbie Miller of Blandon is well-known to trapshooters around Berks County.
He's been volunteering as a scorekeeper at the Fleetwood Fish and Game Association and other clubs for more than 50 years.
Bobbie, now 92, says he got his start at 17.
Bobbie's job is to record shooters' hits and misses.
The shooter is trying to hit a clay target, that's just over 4-inches across, as it travels at over 40 miles-per-hour.
A hit can often be subtle, and its up to the scorekeeper to make the final call. Doing it quickly and accurately over the course of many hours requires a sharp eye and quick focus. Bobbie is still blessed with both.
At 92, he's among the oldest trapshooting scorekeepers in the country. His love for the sport keeps him coming back.
Bobbie says he plans to keep scoring but hopes this past winter was his last spent with a pencil and clipboard in his hand.
Bobbie is still going strong. On Sunday he helped the Fleetwood Fish and Game Association score the Berks County Inter-Valley Trapshooting League Championship.