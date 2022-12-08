READING, Pa. – A veteran who served in World War II is remembering his brother who was there on Pearl Harbor.

Veteran Lou Cinfici, 94, served several tours, earning many honors in a career that started in his teens.

His brother, Joseph was at Pearl Harbor during the attack. Cinfici says it took two weeks for his family to find out Joseph was alive before they got a telegram.

Cinfici said his brother was a great entertainer and was very generous, an d he said his brother worked as an electrician in Berks for years.

However, Cinfici says he and his brother let their service time be a memory in their conversations.

"We didn't want to talk about it," Cinfici said. "It was over and done, and our experiences were at a point where we were safe. We came home with all our limbs."

Joseph's daughter told us part of his story. She said Joseph woke up and heard the planes coming and went to the mess hall and hid under a table in a mess hall so that he could die well fed.