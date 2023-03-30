WEST READING, Pa. - The communities of Reading and West Reading joined Thursday evening for a "moment of solidarity." The Reading School District coordinated a show of support, after the explosion that killed seven people at R.M. Palmer Company last Friday.

During the event, held at Reading Area Community College Thursday evening, Dr. Noahleen Betts, President of the Reading School Board of Directors, addressed West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag directly.

"We'll make sure that you feel supported," she said. "You cannot do this alone."

The Reading School District let the West Reading community and Palmer family know, it stands with them.

"We mourn together," Betts said. "We stand together, we grieve together."

Holding up balloons and signs and handing out Palmer chocolate, the school district called it a "moment of solidarity."

MORE: West Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion More info on the story including photos and past articles

After naming the seven victims from that deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company last Friday, Betts held a moment of silence.

The crowd then made its way to the bridge that connects Reading to West Reading.

"We wanted to start in our city on behalf of the Reading School District," Betts said. "And then make sure that we bridge the gap and walk across the bridge to the actual side where the tragedy happened."

"We're not two different communities," Sara Torres, a resident of Reading, said. "I think Reading and West Reading are the same community."

Both mayors in attendance joined hands as they led the group across the way.

"Besides the prayers, the most significant part of the whole afternoon and was them holding hands together," Torres said.

"For them to be able to grace this stand of solidarity with their presence," Betts said, "it means a lot to myself and to the school board and to the Reading community at large."

Cars honked in support.

"Our community is united," Shaykayarira DelRio-Gonzalez, another Reading resident, said. "That our community sees the pain, that a bridge doesn't separate us. It unites us."

The group ended the event at the site of the explosion.

"It taught me that it only takes a second to lose everything," Torres said. "But it also takes a second to know that the next person, the person next to you, is right there to hold you."

West Reading and the City of Reading are uniting to hold a vigil Friday night at 7:30 p.m., to honor the victims and others affected by the tragedy. The following information is from the City of West Reading:

"Devastated by the recent tragedy at the R.M. Palmer Factory and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, West Reading Borough will host a community event in conjunction with the City of Reading to honor the victims and those impacted, directly or indirectly, by last Friday's tragic event.

"As such, I and Council President Ryan Lineaweaver, alongside City of Reading leadership, invite the community to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims. This event will take place on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 pm, at the West Reading Fire Department, located at 223 Playground Drive in West Reading and footbridge leading into the City of Reading. We will be accompanied by local religious leaders and speak to the importance of unity and community support in tragic times like this." said Mayor Samantha Kaag.

"Many have since reached out to us both, either suggesting or requesting an opportunity to come together in the victims' honor," said Mayor Eddie Moran. “In the wake of this heartbreaking event, this is needed. As I often say, we are each other's neighbors, and as a community, we need to mourn, honor, and support one another."

“The focus of this vigil is the healing process of the families, friends, loved ones, co-workers, and community,” added Ryan Lineaweaver, West Reading Borough Council President. “This will be for our extended community to grieve together as one. The only speakers at this event will be local religious leaders, to lead prayer and silent solidarity.”

All members of the community are invited to join us for this solemn event to show support for those affected by this tragedy and remind one another that we are stronger when we come together. A memorial area on the West Reading side of the walking bridge will honor the victims and will be available for those who want to bring flowers, pictures, or other mementos."

When: Friday, March 31, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Who: Local Religious Leaders

Where: 223 Playground Dr., West Reading, PA 19611

*Please note that live streaming of this event will not occur.