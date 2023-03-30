WEST READING, Pa. – The communities of Reading and West Reading joined Thursday evening for a "moment of solidarity." The Reading School District coordinated a show of support after the explosion that killed seven people at R.M. Palmer Company last Friday.
"They need us now, and we have to come together," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran.
Moran and West Reading Mayor Samatha Kaag guided a group of more than 60 people over the Penn Street Bridge.
"We're not divided by a bridge," said Gena Garcia of Reading. "We're all one."
During the event, which began at Reading Area Community College Thursday evening, Noahleen Betts, president of the Reading school board, addressed Kaag directly.
"We'll make sure that you feel supported," Betts said. "You cannot do this alone."
The Reading School District let the West Reading community and R.M. Palmer family know it stands with them.
"We mourn together," Betts said. "We stand together, we grieve together."
Holding up balloons and signs and handing out Palmer chocolate, the school district called it a "moment of solidarity."
After naming the seven victims from that deadly explosion at the chocolate factory last Friday, Betts held a moment of silence.
The crowd then made its way to the bridge that connects Reading to West Reading.
"We wanted to start in our city on behalf of the Reading School District," Betts said. "And then make sure that we bridge the gap and walk across the bridge to the actual side where the tragedy happened."
"We're not two different communities," Sara Torres, a resident of Reading, said. "I think Reading and West Reading are the same community."
Both mayors in attendance joined hands as they led the group across the way.
"Besides the prayers, the most significant part of the whole afternoon and was them holding hands together," Torres said.
"For them to be able to grace this stand of solidarity with their presence," Betts said, "it means a lot to myself and to the school board and to the Reading community at large."
Cars honked in support.
"Our community is united," Shaykayarira DelRio-Gonzalez, another Reading resident, said. "That our community sees the pain, that a bridge doesn't separate us. It unites us."
The group ended the event at the site of the explosion.
"It taught me that it only takes a second to lose everything," Torres said. "But it also takes a second to know that the next person, the person next to you, is right there to hold you."
It was an emotional walk for many who took it.
"This is the first time I've been to the scene, and it's not pretty," said Kevin Brumbach of Reading.
"There's people we know," Garcia said of the victims. "Family members they lost. It hits home. It has been really rough seeing the names come through."
The seven people who lost their lives were front of mind for everyone.
"Four of them who died lived right here in our city — the city of Reading," Betts said.
"I was closer to someone than I had realized," added Moran. "A friend's daughter is in the hospital still."
"We're all here to grieve, just for them," added Brumbach.
Before it was destroyed, Brumbach says his company used to paint the walls in building two.
"They treated us like family every time we came here to do work for them, so I felt like it was my duty to show support for them," he explained.
Unity was one of the overarching themes.
"We kindly say to you, 'Lean on us. We're there for you. We walk together,'" said Bishop Robert Brookins of Holy Trinity Church of God.
"I know that this is a long road to recovery," Moran added. "It's not just today. There's going to be many days that they're going to need us."
Leaders in West Reading expressed their appreciation for the kind words and efforts by everyone.
"Just thanks, love and grace," Kaag said.
Organizers distributed R.M. Palmer Company candies and signs to people.
It is not the last event being held. Friday night, a larger vigil is planned.
West Reading and the City of Reading are uniting to hold a vigil to honor the victims and others affected by the tragedy.
People are asked to gather at Bethany Lutheran Church at 6 p.m. on Friday, so all participants can walk together to the memorial.
That is set for 7:30 p.m. at West Reading Fire Department.
People are encouraged to bring photos, flowers and other mementos to honor the seven people who died.