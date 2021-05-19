READING, Pa. | The two term-incumbent A. Dennis Adams has nearly won the Republican bid for Berks County treasurer after Tuesday's primary election.
Adams, with a total of 15,549 votes tallied in his name so far, has taken the bid for county treasurer. Adams' opponent, Jack Gombach, lost by about 4,000 votes.
Berks County is currently reporting 91% of their precincts' polling data.
There were no Democratic candidates running for the county position, which means Adams, expecting an official victory to be announced soon, will be unopposed in the general election.
All votes thus far are incomplete and unofficial. The complete, unofficial results will be announced on the Berks County website at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.