WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One West Brunswick Township woman had a suspense-filled and scary 24-odd hours as a police incident that began nearly 20 miles away arrived at her doorstep.
“I woke up about 7 o’clock to a voice outside and it was an officer yelling: Get down! Get down!” Jennifer Taylor said.
Outside her home on Route 895 dozens of state troopers descended, taking Damar Coad of Reading and John Luis Fidanqui-Marten of New York City into custody.
The two were arrested Thursday following an overnight search that started after a chase on Route 61 from Frackville to Deer Lake.
According to state police, both men were involved in an armed robbery.
Taylor had a frightening front-row seat.
“My neighbor called me and said: ‘Jen, you better put on your floodlights, lock the doors, make sure your windows are locked. There’s all kinds of helicopters around. There’s two people at large. And they have guns.’ ”
The search would seemingly stop in the wee hours before an unsettling sleep was shaken by the end of the search outside.
“I went to my front window and I looked out and I saw them (police) over there and they had a guy on the ground,” Taylor said.
Police involved say that the rural area that separates Schuylkill County from Berks can create challenges during a manhunt.
“You have Port Clinton Borough, which is a very small community; you have the mountains, you have the railroad tracks (and) the river’s right there,” Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski said. “The mountain is state gamelands. ... It’s a very rural climb.”
As for Jennifer Taylor, she’s just happy the ordeal ended like it did. Both men are currently in the Schuylkill County Prison facing charges including theft, assault and fleeing police.
“The police did knock after this was all over and said, ‘We got ’em,’ so that put our minds at ease,” Taylor said.