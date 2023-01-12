CUMRU TWP., Pa. — It's a unique impact to have on people, providing peace by your mere presence.

"People immediately seem to calm down. They drop that barrier," said Chief Madison Winchester, Cumru Township Police Department. "It's a game changer, really, when you bring a therapy dog into a room."

Say hello to Oliver, Oli for short, a 6-month-old Bernedoodle with deep set eyes that seem to say, "Hey bud, everything's gonna be OK."

"The calming effect that they can have and how people can temporarily put aside that traumatic event or what they're dealing with and relate and be able to be near this animal," Winchester explained.

Oli is on the mend from a recent operation and paired up with Ofc. Shawn Heatley.

"The bond between him and I is just unbreakable at this point," Heatley shared.

Oli is only weeks away from completing therapy dog training and taking to the streets.

"To be able to introduce a dog and to be able to calm that person down and try to help them through that situation that they're going through, I mean, words can't even describe it," Heatley said.

With this latest furry addition to the squad, the police in Cumru Township said they could see this becoming a trend among other departments.

"I think other departments are going to see the effect that he has on people and the effect that he has on the community," Heatley said, "and I think it's definitely going to be a trend-setter at this point."

Many police departments are focusing on de-escalation and mental health help.

"We're constantly dealing with individuals who are in various stages of crisis or emotional stress or whether it's a mental health situation," Winchester said.

Offering up his own special brand of curly, cuddly compassion, Oli is poised to be a "good boy" and a great addition to the Cumru Township Police Department.