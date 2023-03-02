EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Exeter Township Police Department has a new tool that is expected to shorten the time it takes to process accidents and crime scenes.

Right now, they're training officers on the equipment to bring them up to speed.

"Before, we would shoot individual points; now, we're shooting millions of points," explained Traffic Safety Unit supervisor Sergeant David Bentz. "We were using stuff the digital world considers quite old, and we needed to step up our game."

The new tool is expected to give Exeter Township police an edge and bring the department into the 21st century: It's a Leica laser scanner that can produce 3D images of a crime scene or accident.

"Technology has come a long way in the past 15-20 years," added Bentz. "We realized we were behind the eight ball with that."

The points are collected and put through software to create measurements from the data.

"It's going to cut down on the amount of time that we need to shut down the roads to investigate crashes, as well as speed up our processing of crime scenes," said Officer Steve Berardi.

The advancement cost more than $107,000 but is expected to save officers time and people money.

"When roads have to be closed for long periods of time, that affects economy," said Michael Heath, a regional account manager at Leica.

"We shut down our roads while we're doing this, and that creates the potential for more crashes, because people get out of the norm, so it's something we have to limit and document and get out of there as quickly as we can," reiterated Bentz. "This is a game changer in that respect."

The Leica scanner is potentially cutting the time a road is closed by more than half, helping officers make their case in court and meeting the public's expectations of police.

"We call it the CSI effect. People are used to watching these television documentaries and seeing 3D models of crime scenes, and now, we'll have the ability to do that," explained Bentz. "We'll be able to take the jury right in the middle of the crime scene room and show them what the investigators saw when they arrived, what the last things the victims saw."

"The investigators can visit the scenes whenever they choose to, whether it turns into a cold case or whether it's for court presentation immediately after," added Heath.

Officers say there's certainly a learning curve. Once the Leica scanner is mastered, a thermal imaging drone will also assist the force.

"Look, this is a big learning state for us, so we need to crawl, walk, run," said Bentz.