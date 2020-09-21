CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The men and women who call The Heritage of Green Hills in Cumru Township home have seen a lot over the years, but nothing like this.
"Has anybody still alive seen this kind of year?" said Ellen Laincz, a resident.
An international pandemic, a civil rights movement and a politically divided nation have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds.
"We're in the midst of something we never thought we'd experience," said another resident, Marcia Sarfert.
But on this day, the International Day of Peace, people all over the world - and here, at the Heritage of Green Hills - prayed, reflected in silence and walked together for a more peaceful world. Laincz walked with a photo of her late mother, who, she said, was a peace advocate her whole life.
"I thought she should be here with us," said Laincz.
The bitter political divide, further amplified by social media, has left residents like Sarfert confused.
"We don't listen to one another," she said. "We don't respect one another like we should."
But Laincz said, like everything else, nothing lasts forever.
"I firmly believe that out of something bad comes something good," she said.
So, through their eyes, Sarfert and Laincz want to see the world take a word of advice from them:
"Pay attention to what's going on in the world. You can't just leave it outside your door," said Laincz. "Whatever happens affects everyone."
"Whether they're black, white, whatever they are," Sarfert said, "we need to appreciate them for who they are."