READING, Pa. -- A new jail could be coming to Berks County.

Berks Commissioners say they're holding an informal town hall to discuss the project later this month.

It will be an hour-long hybrid session at the Services Center.

It will also stream online on the county's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

They're also talking with the firm assessing the jail's needs.

The session is set for Thursday, September 22nd, at 5:30.