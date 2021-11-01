READING, Pa. — An exhibit known as "Violins of Hope" opened for the first time in Pennsylvania on Monday.
Instruments rescued from the Holocaust will make stops in Reading and other parts of Berks County to promote unity and understanding.
There are 57 violins, one cello and one viola in the collection. Amnon Weinstein, Israeli violin maker, restored the instruments over the past two decades.
"These instruments were played by musicians in the concentration camps," said David Gross, the executive director of the Reading Symphony Orchestra.
The first one came to Weinstein from family members of the owner.
"When he opened the violin, he found ashes in it that were clearly left from the Holocaust, and that was so important to him, and that kind of started why he wanted to do this," said Laurie Waxler, development director of Jewish Federation of Reading.
The collection has toured the world. Gross was instrumental in bringing the exhibit to Berks County.
"We felt like it's an opportunity to use them as a vehicle to bring the community together to talk about important issues of prejudice, racism, anti-Semitism and bring people together towards unity and hope," Gross said.
The Jewish Federation of Reading also helped bring the project here.
The instruments will be displayed at GoggleWorks, Alvernia University, and Kutztown University. There will be more than 30 community events, and the instruments will be taken into several local schools to spread their message of hope.
"When you look at these tiny, fragile instruments," Waxler said, "and you realize the journeys they have taken, and you realize the will of the people is so strong, and it remains through the music that's played on the violin."