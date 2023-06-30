READING, Pa. - AAA predicts a new record will be set this holiday travel weekend for the number of Americans hitting the roads and skies.

Some people already hitting the road say smoke from Canadian wildfires is making the view a bit hazy.

"Oh yeah, the smoke is really bad," said 4th of July traveler Jim Fritz. "You can hardly see the mountain."

Chuck Manton agreed, saying, "We are just going to keep traveling and hopefully it gets better."

The drivers we spoke with say they are keeping their eyes wide open during their holiday travel. The smoke couldn't keep Manton off the road.

"We left last [Thursday] night, probably around 3 from North Carolina. Four Oaks, North Carolina. The smoke is what has been really bad on the road," continued Manton.

With lower gas prices this summer Manton was keeping his plans to travel to New York for the 4th intact.

"What is it, $3.69 here? If it's under 4 bucks, everything is free," he continued.

Chuck isn't alone in his plans to travel to a holiday destination by car.

AAA projects about 43 million Americans will drive, setting a new record. And if you are staying local, the Pennsylvania Turnpike says Sunday will be the best day to travel.

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th last year, and this year, the average hovers around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, making it easier to spend some hard-earned cash on a weekend away.

"Just see friends and hiking trails and stuff," said Fritz.

Air, bus, cruise and train travel are also on the rise over the long weekend thanks to the more than 50 million Americans AAA says will be gladly leaving their homes for some rest, relaxation and holiday celebration.