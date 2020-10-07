READING, Pa. - Abilities in Motion, an organization that provides resources for people with disabilities, launched its first-ever voting campaign this year.
"2020 has been a very interesting year, to say the least," said Stephanie Quigley, the organization's executive director. "Not only have we been dealing with the global pandemic of COVID-19, but it's a very important general election coming up in November. We just want to make sure that our consumers understand that their vote counts."
The organization paid for 15 billboards around Reading and Berks County, reading 'your voice, your vote,' and spelling out 'VOTE' in disability icons to encourage people with disabilities to exercise their right to vote.
Abilities in Motion also created a PSA; it's getting ready to launch a podcast about voting; and members are participating on several statewide panels. They've been answering questions and providing resources for the people they serve.
"I believe I read the statistic that 25% of Americans make up people with disabilities, and that is a very strong voting block," said Quigley.
She said with more options than ever for how people can vote, she wants to make sure all people are doing their civic duty.