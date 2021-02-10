WEST READING, Pa. - Edgar Cabrera Jr. said he wakes up every morning to the smell of mold and rot inside his apartment. Beneath him, in the basement of the building, officials said was nearly feet of raw sewage.
"My asthma is getting bad and everything," said Cabrera.
That disturbing discovery and many failed inspections were made at the Franklin Manor Apartments in West Reading. The borough said the building will be condemned next Thursday unless the owners fix it up and pay their overdue bills. If they don't, around 80 people will be evicted.
"It's 36 families. It's a lot," said another tenant. "I pray for them every day."
Tenants like Kyla Lakeney and Lynton Kargbo are now scrambling to find a new place to live.
"At least we can afford to move," Lakeney said. "There's a lot of families that can't."
Borough Manager Nicholas Imbesi said this is the first time the borough has had to condemn an apartment building.
"We feel very bad for the residents," said Imbesi. "The last thing we want to do is put people out on the street, but the building needs to be safe, and right now, the building is not safe for the residents to be living in it."
Imbesi is making a plea to the owners of the property: "Fix your building, get it up to code, and pay your bills."
69 News was able to contact the property manager. He replied, "You should have a blessed day. Thank you for reaching out, and take care," and then hung up.
The borough is referring tenants to the Berks County Coalition to End Homelessness for assistance.