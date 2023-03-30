WEST READING, Pa. – C&S Supply owner Scott Wicks said he had just arrived home from work when he received a call from his father last Friday, saying a tenant had contacted his father about an explosion.
Originally, they thought the blast happened at their building on Penn Avenue, but it was actually the explosion that killed seven people at nearby R.M. Palmer.
"My father was here first, and I wanted to come down and sit with him, really just to see where everything was at," Wicks said.
He said first responders used his parking lot as a staging area.
"I can't say enough about how the borough and the first responders from all over the place, how well they worked together," Wicks remarked.
The explosion happened around 5 p.m., when Wicks said employees normally would have been in the building. However, they had a job going on that evening. C&S Supply offers medical, office and paper supplies, as well as office design services.
"Everyone was out of the building by a little after four, so just an absolute blessing on that front," Wicks said.
According to Wicks, there was extensive damage inside his building: dry wall cracked, desks thrown around and fallen light fixtures. He said there was also smoke inside. The building is now condemned.
"Buildings can be repaired, structural soundness — our business will survive for 40 years; it'll go for another 40," Wicks said. "You know, there's certainly a bigger cause here with what happened in this community and also a rising that came out of it."
"Our hearts go out to Palmer and certainly wish them, you know the victims that were injured, a speedy recovery and those dealing with the loss, that they can work to process it as best as possible," Wicks said.
He also said another business owner in the area gave his company space to operate. He tells 69 News he will probably be looking for a long-term lease elsewhere until he can move back in.
Wicks said there is no timetable for when he could be in the space again, and that the next step is having a structural engineer come in.