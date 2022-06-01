WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Eastern Berks Fire are warning of a road closure in Washington Twp.
Officials report Old Rte 100 is closed between Forgedale Rd and Sycamore Rd due to a pole and wires down following an accident.
Emergency crews responded to the area just before 11:45 a.m.
Eastern Berks Fire says the driver was able to get out of the car. Injuries are unknown.
There is a local power outage. The road is expected to remain closed until the car can be removed and Met-Ed can install a new pole.