Washington Twp. MVA
Paul Bartlett, PIO, Eastern Berks Fire

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Eastern Berks Fire are warning of a road closure in Washington Twp.

Officials report Old Rte 100 is closed between Forgedale Rd and Sycamore Rd due to a pole and wires down following an accident.

Emergency crews responded to the area just before 11:45 a.m. 

Eastern Berks Fire says the driver was able to get out of the car. Injuries are unknown. 

There is a local power outage. The road is expected to remain closed until the car can be removed and Met-Ed can install a new pole.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you