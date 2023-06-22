BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The ACLU of Pennsylvania is suing the Berks County court system to challenge its medical marijuana policies.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition and US Air Force veteran Damon Monyer, states that the veteran uses medical marijuana to treat PTSD and chronic pain.

The suit alleges that because of this, county policy is blocking him from participating in Mental Health Treatment Court and Veterans Treatment Court. The ACLU contends that the court system maintains two policies that force individuals to choose between treating their serious medical conditions and participating in treatment court programs.

The ACLU said one policy blocks marijuana use in other treatment courts unless the patient proves it's a medical necessity, even though patients can only register to use medical marijuana if it is first recommended by a doctor to treat a serious medical condition.

“The medical benefits of marijuana are undeniable and give hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to treat their serious medical conditions without having to rely on addictive medications like opioids or other treatments that are less effective,” said Stephen Loney, senior supervising attorney at the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “The Medical Marijuana Act and state Supreme Court precedent are not open for interpretation by individual county courts. The law is crystal clear: the Medical Marijuana Act ensures that they do not face discrimination for their use of medical marijuana, and they cannot be denied the privilege of participating in court programs like treatment courts."

The suit alleges the court's policies are in violation of Pennsylvania’s 2016 Medical Marijuana Act. Under the act, patients are entitled to broad immunity from arrest, prosecution or the denial of any right or privilege based solely on their use of medical marijuana.

69 News reached out to the Berks County Court of Common Pleas for comment but, so far, have not received a response.

The full lawsuit can be viewed at aclupa.org/Monyer