MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – During the ninth portion of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for a proposed warehouse in Maidencreek Township, a sound expert testified the facility will comply with sound regulations.

Felicia Doggett, president and CEO of Metropolitan Acoustics, a Philadelphia consulting firm in acoustics and vibration, prepared an environmental sound study which determined that the proposed development is a typical distribution facility with the same sound sources as other similar operations.

"Our conclusion was that the Maidencreek noise ordinance would be met at all receiver locations, with the exception of one, but the background sound levels are much higher than the sound that would be generated by the distribution facility," Doggett said.

During more than four hours of testimony Tuesday night, Doggett explained that the maximum allowable noise increases during the daytime can be 10 decibels over the background sound and 5 decibels over the measured nighttime sound level.

"Overall, if we look at all the data, the first report was analyzing the impact on residential areas, we met the noise ordinance," she said, "and at one residential location, we were very far below what the background already is there."

At other locations, Doggett said any noise generated from the facility would be within the maximum permissible noise levels.

The one exception, she said, would be a small increase over the permissible levels around the Berks County Memorial Gardens, which is a cemetery.

Doggett said her testing included creating an acoustical model of the site and the surrounding neighborhoods, and then imported sound sources including loading docks, driving trucks, idling trucks, air brakes and rooftop equipment.

"So, because it's a large facility, we put a lot of sound sources in there, probably more than what is actually going to be happening at most of the time," she said.

"Due to size of the property and the distance between the sources, a receiver at any location will not hear all of those sound sources because the building itself will block the noise on one side," she added.

Maidencreek Associates LP, Plymouth Meeting, is seeking a conditional use to allow the construction of a 930,000-square-foot building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing at Route 222 and Evansville Road.

Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.

The applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive conditional use.

The facility is being proposed on an 80.76-acre tract on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.

Gregg Adelman, an attorney for the applicant, made a statement that the township noise ordinance is designed to evaluate actual noise generated by an ongoing physical operation and not future noise that may be generated by a proposed use.

"The noise ordinance permits the board to request a conditional-use applicant to prepare a noise impact study as part of the conditional-use application," Adelman said. "However, the noise ordinance does not provide any specific details or regulations on how to prepare such a noise impact study."

"Under Pennsylvania law, the conditional-use applicant is only required to comply with the applicable specific objectives of the zoning regulations," he said.

Adelman also reminded the township supervisors that the applicant has challenged the validity of the township's noise ordinance in the Berks County Court of Common Pleas.

The public hearings will continue into the next several months, as the applicant has not yet completed presenting all witnesses.

About 20 residents have signed on as parties to the proceedings, meaning each one will have the opportunity to present their own cases with their own witnesses.

The next two hearings have been scheduled on July 24 and August 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the township municipal office.