READING, Pa. -- Additional safety measures are in place at the Governor Mifflin School District as high school students return a week after a shooting left a student, Amiere Bibbs, dead and multiple people hurt at Reading's Brookline Park, where a makeshift memorial is growing.
"I do want to make sure everyone understands that there's been no direct threat to our schools," said Governor Mifflin School District superintendent Bill McKay.
McKay said students entering have to be wanded. No book bags are allowed inside, only Chrome books and students are bringing food in lunch bags. He said all bags coming through were searched.
"It went really well. Students were great. We didn't have any incidents, nobody had any situations with anything," said McKay.
McKay tells us he cannot say if the procedures will end early or be extended.
"It just depends as we get updates from law enforcement as we go forward," said McKay.
On Thursday night, the District is set to hold its monthly community partnership meeting, which started as a conversation related to equity and diversity.
McKay tells us they will be expanding it in light of last week's tragedy. The District said parents and members of the community are welcome to attend.
"It fits in with all students belonging cause any time there's any kind of conflict it a lot of times stems out of when students don't feel like they belong," said McKay.
The community partnership is set to be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Cafeteria on Thursday. People who wish to attend are asked to fill out a form on the District website.