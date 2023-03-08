READING, Pa. – Some shelter cats and kittens hope to have the luck of the Irish next week.
Humane Pennsylvania announced its "St. Catty's Day" adoption event in Reading and Lancaster.
The shelter says all cats can be adopted for just $3.17.
Of course, the event starts Friday, March 17, which is St. Patrick's Day, and ends on March 19. It takes place at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving and the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving.
All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania's adoption screening process; approval is not guaranteed.
Event details and a gallery of available cats are available on Humane Pennsylvania's website.