EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed a preliminary plan for the location of an adult daycare at 3929 Perkiomen Ave.
Apis Services, a subsidiary of Supportive Concepts for Families Inc., plans to operate an adult day care in a former office building on property adjacent to what used to be the Promenade at Exeter Plaza, which is now vacant property owned by the township.
The adult day care center will not require any new construction or land development, but the township code requires planning commission approval for a change of use, specifically for the purpose being proposed.
Supportive Concepts had petitioned the township supervisors to waive the requirement but were denied.
The planning commission agreed to recommend that the preliminary and final plan be done as a one-step process, but the supervisors will have to approve the request.
In other business, the planning commission approved conditional final land development plans for a storage facility at 5520-5550 Perkiomen Ave., adjacent to the Shelborne Square shopping plaza.
Conditional-use approval was necessary because a lengthy discussion arose centering around a stormwater pipe located underneath the property.
The panel agreed that the township solicitor would need to weigh in to the legal status of the pipe because there is ambiguity as to the ownership and to what responsibility the storage facility would have to assume regarding the pipe.