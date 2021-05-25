READING, Pa. | Alvernia University in Reading is now the new location for the I-LEAD Adult Education and HiSET Testing Center.
"These two specific programs have been instrumental to ILEAD for many many years," said Angel Figueroa, from I-LEAD. "Unfortunately because of COVID, we have had to go into hibernation like many others."
Now in two weeks, over 30 students will head inside the new facility to pursue their high school diplomas, gain stronger language skills, and improve their reading ability.
"This is a national crisis in our country with unemployment rates being so high," noted Figueroa. "People are just trying to find the best means to get their high school diploma."
The center is also boasting the ability to educate adults faster, when compared to a traditional GED program.
"It allows you to go through an accelerated experience unlike the GED," Figueroa stated. "We've talked to folks that have had to wait a year or two years to get their GED."
With HiSET, students take an assessment and depending on the proficiency levels, they can walk out with a high school diploma in less than three weeks.
This return to in-person learning for adults is also a momentous occasion, according to I-LEAD.
"It's huge man, the face to face learning its key for the adult learner," commented Hector Torres, from I-LEAD. "It's a lot easier for those younger generations taking classes at intermediate and high school, but when it comes to the adult learner they're used to a different type of learner."