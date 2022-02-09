BERN TWP., Pa. – The Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township is operating again, according to reports from local advocacy groups.
The nonprofit Reading-based group Aldea – The People's Justice Center says it's been contacted by women at the center.
We're told women have been there since at least last Tuesday.
The advocacy group Shut Down Berks says as many as 65 women are at the center.
Officials announced plans to house women at the center back in August.
The center emptied out early last year. At that time, it was housing families who were seeking asylum.
In October, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean said she sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him and the Department of Homeland Security to terminate the contract Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has with Berks County to operate the residential center.
In that letter, Dean said, "Incarcerating asylum seekers, whether they are women, families, or children, is cruel, inhumane, abusive, and unnecessary."
She also expressed concern about the possibility of sexual assault at the center.