READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission gave final approval Tuesday night to an annexation and land development project intended to create affordable housing for homeless veterans.
The annexation involves combining three parcels of land at 615-619 Walnut St. to form one cumulative lot of 5,180 square feet.
The Berks County Redevelopment Authority has plans to renovate the existing buildings on the three lots to create 12 single-bedroom and studio apartments for homeless veterans.
Last May, Reading City Council voted to transfer $360,000 in CARES Act Community Block Development Grant funding for the project.
According to city documents, the entire development will cost $2,100,000, and the estimated date of completion is Dec. 31, 2022.