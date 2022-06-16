WEST READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident is finally home after spending almost 150 days in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
Cory Heckman, 31, was admitted to Pottstown Hospital on December 31, 2021. The severity of the disease led to an extended hospital stay.
A release from Reading Hospital says he was in the ICU with severe COVID pneumonia and neuropathy that required a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
After 114 days at Pottstown Hospital, Cory was transferred to Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing, where spent an additional 35 days.
The media release continues to say, that when Cory arrived at RHRW he was dependent on others for care, required a lift to move from one place to another, still had his tracheostomy for breathing, and also needed a feeding tube.
While at RHRW he had to relearn how to eat, bathe, and walk.
“I couldn’t do anything. They taught me how to live,” he said. To prepare for his discharge home, the Rehab team worked with Cory to ensure he was able to both walk on carpet and while using his oxygen tank.
Cory went home under his own power 149 days later on May 26. He was able walk out of the facility using only a cane.