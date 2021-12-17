READING, Pa. – After two years, dozens of signatures and an ongoing pandemic, Guilleyln Medina accomplished something that makes her proud.
"Our voices has been heard," said Medina, who lives near the intersection of North Second and Buttonwood streets in Reading. "For more than 20 years, they've been talking about a light being there, and nothing's happened."
The city says it's a dangerous intersection and in a statement said, in part: "… new pedestrian safety signs were installed, and 4-way STOP signage is in the works. Public Works is leading the project to get the traffic signage updated, along with a consultant firm and the City's engineering team."
Some see a flashing light and stop sign, but Medina sees a signal for safe passage to grandma's.
"We just spoke to my daughter about like, if she wants to go to my mom's house, that's literally right across the street from us," Medina said, "just go to the corner and cross. And so it's safer."
So does the nearby resident who started the petition and city councilmember Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz believe these new safety measures are enough?
"I'm gonna leave it to the experts in collaboration with the community members," Cepeda-Freytiz said.
"I would say, let's see how this plays out and if they see that it is backed up a lot from the cars stopping with the green light being there, everybody can go all at once," Medina said.
The intersection is just one of many across the city in need of more safety measures, but it's a start.
"I know that right now, we are working in temporary fixes until we can have something more permanent, more suitable that's gonna offer safety for everyone that lives in that area," Cepeda-Freytiz said.