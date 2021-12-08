READING, Pa. — A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a 13-year-old whose family said he is among those allegedly secretly photographed at the Berks County home of former doctor Justin Rutherford.
The lawsuit includes claims of gross negligence, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress.
"Mainly for the invasion of privacy that my client endured when Justin Rutherford surreptitiously put a camera in a portion of the house, the bathroom, and taped, recorded many individuals," said Kristen Gibbons Feden, an attorney for the plaintiffs. "Some of [those individuals] were minors, according to the police report, but in the case of my client, a minor boy in various states of undress."
The complaint against Rutherford and his wife claims that while the victim was in the couple's care at their home in Amity Township, his privacy was horrifically violated.
"Justin Rutherford surreptitiously planted a camera and recorded my client and others in various states of undress, and so we are seeking to hold her liable as well," Gibbons Feden said.
Rutherford remains behind bars as he awaits trial on 45 criminal counts, including rape, possession of child pornography, and corruption of minors. His bail is set at $5 million.
"We do anticipate more plaintiffs, mainly because, unfortunately, according to the police report, there were tens of thousands of videos," Gibbons Feden said.