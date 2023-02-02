WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. – A cat named "Cupid" is on the mend in Berks County after being pierced by an arrow.

Rescuers say Cupid spent close to eight days wandering more than a mile around Washington Township near Bally. They say they're not sure how long he went with an arrow lodged in his shoulder and part of his neck; he's just very lucky to be alive.

"Thankfully, it did not hit any major arteries, vessels, nerves — even the spine in his neck had avoided the damage," said Dr. Tara Zentner, a veterinarian at Quakertown Veterinary Clinic. "None of his lungs, heart were affected, so that was good news, too. Our goal, at this time, just to keep him comfortable."

Zentner says just half of an inch would've made the difference between life and death.

Cupid is recovering from his injuries at the Quakertown Veterinary Clinic, just days after volunteers with the group "Stray Cat Blues" caught him.

"We reported it [to PA State Police] as animal cruelty," said Heather Heilman, a volunteer with Stray Cat Blues.

"It makes me sad. I worry, it's tough. Was it intentional? Was it an accident?" said Ventner. "All I know is that he's healing, and I am thankful, and I praise God we have such a wonderful community to get him in here."

They managed to lure Cupid into a trap, with help from lots of tasty tuna and employees with Place Design Studio, who kept volunteers updated on Cupid's whereabouts.

In total, volunteers say close to 20 people aided in the search for and recovery of Cupid.

"It was myself and Heather searching, and at one point, it was so quiet that it just seemed to become a daunting task and a little sad, because we couldn't find him," said Michelle Sweisfort, another volunteer for Stray Cat Blues.

"We were so elated," explained Heilman. "We couldn't believe that he had been rescued. It had been a long week. We had tried everything. We tracked him over a mile with a really injured paw and an arrow in him."

Berks Animal Rescue League is among the groups that provided some assistance.

"We provided the trap due to the specialty equipment that was required in this case since the cat wouldn't fit in a cat trap," said José Joel Delgado-Rivera, a spokesperson for Berks ARL. "In general, we rent out cat traps to the public. Dog traps — since they are really expensive — our team is the ones that use them."

Once Cupid finally made it to Bucks County, Zentner says he had a high fever and a swollen leg, and he remains a bit afraid of people, but staff is working on that.

"I have a wonderful staff here, and they have been spending a lot of time with him, cleaning his wounds, giving him pain medication, antibiotics," explained Zentner. "His fever has broken, which is great news, and they're spending a lot of time just trying to pet him and spend time with him, so we can kind of get him used to people, just because he was a stray."

"And you anticipate he will be adopted?" asked 69 News.

"That is the goal. Get him adopted by Valentine's Day," said Zentner.

Whoever takes him in will need to have knowledge of wound care as Zentner says Cupid has weeks of recovering still ahead.

"It's something to survive eight days with a penetrating wound like that, the infection setting in," added Heilman. "It was really difficult. I can't imagine the pain and suffering he had."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Cupid's vet bills.

If anyone ever sees something like what Cupid suffered, Sweisfort says to try and help.

"The best thing to do is to see if you can help the animal and trap it," she explained. "You can also take it to your local veterinarian and see if they can treat it or you contact a rescue like Stray Cat Blues."