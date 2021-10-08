READING, Pa. — Though many have moved on from Ida, some are still dealing with the effects of the storm, and the Small Business Administration is coming in to offer help.

"What we try to do is bridge the gap of what insurance can't provide," said Karen Knapik, a public affairs specialist for the SBA.

The storm ravaged parts of Berks County a little more than a month ago, and because of the widespread damage, the SBA was approved to come in and offer disaster loans to storm victims.

"If you have insurance," Knapik said, "we're going to try to give you above and beyond what insurance covers."

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services went out to survey the damage, a huge step in securing the SBA loan service. In the end, the damage in the county was widespread enough to warrant the government's assistance.

"On one hand, you're out there hoping you can find enough damage to qualify for the programs," said Brian Gottschall, the director of Berks DES. "On the other hand, obviously, we don't want the damage in the community."

While the assistance comes in the form of a loan, not a grant, the SBA said interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 1.6%, for businesses, just under 3%, and for nonprofits, an even 2%.

"Anybody you know that's had damage, any kind of damage, just your personal property, we help you with that," said Knapik.

SBA officials will be on hand at the Berks County Fire Training Center in Reading through Thursday, Oct. 21. It will be closed Sundays and Monday, Oct. 11, in observance of Columbus Day.