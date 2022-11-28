Decades of bringing a yuletide icon to life.

It's one of those jobs where you know you can make a difference and it's so important nowadays,” said Dutch Schrap.

Donning the red suit and continuing a family legacy.

“My dad was Santa starting very, very young at 16, 17 years old,” Schrap recalled. “I kind of followed in his footsteps at the same age 16."

Dutch Schrap of Amity Township has been behind the beard for more than three decades, and perhaps his biggest sleigh ride? The Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We rehearse during the week and then obviously Thanksgiving Day morning we are out very, very early in the morning rehearsing,” Schrap said.

Just days before his 8th trip through the City of Brotherly Love on Turkey Day he decided it would be his last.

"I'm the guy that rides down through the city with Mrs. Claus and I pass some huge historic landmarks,” Schrap recalled. “ I'm definitely going to miss it. I guarantee it."

His reason for handing over the reins?

"Over the years, as I get older, I definitely value family time and my kids are getting older now, they're both in college so having family together is important to me and that week is going to open up some time for me,” said Schrap.

But make no mistake, the Santa Hall of Famer still plans to continue his outreach efforts like Operation Nine Reindeer and appearances at other events around our region.

"That spark is definitely still there bringing joy to kids all over and adults as well,” said Schrap. “ It's just the greatest feeling in the world."

Any thoughts of a shot at the big one, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

“I would love that opportunity somewhere down the road and I'll throw my two word motto in there is ‘Always Believe.”