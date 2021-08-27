MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Folks were busy Friday morning setting up for the return of Muhlenberg Township's 3-day music festival, RiverFest.
"We do have over 30 acts over the two stages over three days," said Karen Schreiber, the township's recreation superintendent. "[There's] a variety of genres from classic rock, to '80s style to pipe band and Celtic music, funk, jazz. I think we got a little variety of everything for everybody."
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. This year, organizers said masks are optional since it's all outside.
They're hoping for a decent crowd. Besides the music, they have lots of food and drinks, and if you're hoping to flex your competitive muscle, there will be quoting and pickleball tournaments and other cool attractions.
"It really is for the community," said Schreiber. "You bring them all together, and it is a nice venue to do that here."
The event is free for entry and parking. It is rain or shine, breaking only for thunderstorms.
Hours are Friday from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. around the farmhouse, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.