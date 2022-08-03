READING, Pa. — At Reading's National Night Out event on Penn Street in center city, the Berks County district attorney's victim/witness assistance unit met with dozens of people.

"Just basically gives them a little bit of information about our unit and what we do to serve victims of crime," said Charlene Hartzog, lead victim/witness coordinator for the district attorney's office.

Hartzog said the unit helps victims and their families with financial assistance and guides them through the criminal justice system. Tuesday's National Night Out came on the heels of a violent 24-hour stretch in Reading, during which three shootings left three people dead.

"Homicides are everywhere, not only in the city of Reading," said David Rodriguez of Reading. "It's in New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

"I think it's unfortunate, not just for the victims, but for the families," said Christian Gutierrez of Reading.

"In those situations, what we end up doing is we reach out to the families of the victims, and then we'll provide information to them about our unit," Hartzog said.

Gutierrez stopped by the table on Penn Street.

"I think it's useful, because it helps the community at once and probably people that are in need of help," he said.

The Berks County Children's Alliance Center was also on hand. It helps investigators interview children who may be victims of crime.

"Mostly if a kid discloses abuse, make sure that you report it," said Laura Kemp of the Children's Alliance Center. "If you notice any signs, warning signs, taking them to counseling offices, so that way they have the opportunity to disclose abuse."

"We're grateful that the police department is doing everything to keep safe, but they can only do so much," said Gutierrez, "and we thank them for that."

National Night Out in Reading

Members of the Reading Police Department's bicycle unit appear at the city's National Night Out event on Penn Street.
National Night Out in Reading

The Reading Fire Department helps cool off kids in attendance at the city's National Night Out event on Penn Square.
National Night Out in Reading

The Reading Police Department's bomb squad shows off some of its equipment, including a robot used to check out suspicious devices.
National Night Out in Reading

