READING, Pa. – Reading residents urged the city for improvements to the intersection of North Second and Buttonwood streets for years. On Saturday, they finally got to celebrate the completion of those long sought-after safety measures with a block party.
In late 2021, the city agreed the intersection was dangerous and needed new pedestrian safety signs and a four-way stop to make it safer.
"Our voices has been heard," Guilleyln Medina, who lives near the intersection, said of the improvements last December. "For more than 20 years, they've been talking about a light being there, and nothing's happened."
The City of Reading acknowledged it was a dangerous intersection. In a statement from last year, it said, in part: "...new pedestrian safety signs were installed, and 4-way STOP signage is in the works. Public Works is leading the project to get the traffic signage updated, along with a consultant firm and the City's engineering team."
The Reading Police Department used data from from Jan. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021, to compile a list of the city's most dangerous intersections, which cited the lack of pedestrian signs at the Buttonwood and North Second intersection among numerous other street safety issues in other parts of the city.
The culmination of the long-awaited improvements was celebrated with Saturday's block party, which included participation from various community organizations.