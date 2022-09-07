READING, Pa. — Through the doors of the Oakbrook location of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, the sounds of basketballs echo through the halls. The games are also out since schoolwork is finished for the day.

"The goal is to give them a safe place," said Christopher Winters, president and CEO of the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, "a safe place where they can come and just enjoy being kids."

It is all part of the back-to-school program taking place at several Olivet Boys & Girls Clubs locations in the area. Winters said it is for anyone in Berks County who is 6-18 years old.

"Seeing the kids back after school, being here in the evening and just being who they are," Winters said, "that's the best part of this job."

Winters said the organization has different mentoring programs designed to help with schoolwork.

The program had been modified in the past due to the pandemic. Last year, it had to be a smaller group.

"This year," Winters said, "we set goals, and all of our goals are putting us back above what it was in 2019."

The club is just getting started.

"This is about allowing them to be able to come here, just be whoever they are," Winters said. "We just give them the space that they can do that."

Anyone who is interested can contact the Olivet Boys & Girls Club.