HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who once lived in Berks County is among four people charged in cases of sexual abuse involving child members of Jehovah's Witness congregations.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday the results of a grand jury's investigation, saying that it revealed the men sexually abused and exploited 19 minors.

Among the suspects is Jesse Hill, a former Berks County man who now lives in Douglas, Georgia. He stands accused of using his milling business to attract young boys from his Jehovah's Witness congregation to his property for parties in the 1990s, promising them alcohol, marijuana, and pornography.

Hill would later expose himself to the children, grope them, and force them to perform oral sex, according to Shapiro, who said that the investigation identified at least 10 victims.

Hill, now 52, was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

"These cases are disturbing, the allegations hard to imagine, and all share one common tie. The 19 victims and the four men who are being charged with sexually violating them are all members of Jehovah's Witnesses," Shapiro said in a news release. "These children deserved to be protected and grow up in peace, not to be preyed upon."

Shapiro identified the other suspects as Jose Serrano, 69, of Lancaster County; Robert Ostrander, 56, a former Cambria County man who now lives in New York; and Eric Eleam, 61, of Butler County.

Serrano allegedly molested six young girls in 2011. He confessed to committing many of the offenses and admitted to a life-long struggle with deviant impulses, Shapiro said. He was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

Ostrander sexually abused at least two minors, Shapiro said. He was charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Eleam is accused of sexually abusing a young girl. He was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. When authorities attempted to apprehend him, he retreated into his bathroom and killed himself behind closed doors, Shapiro said.