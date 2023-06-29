KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An aggressive cow spotted wandering the streets of Kutztown over the past several days is safe, secure and no longer on the loose.

Officials from Kutztown University confirmed the cow was captured and secured Thursday morning not far from campus on Crystal Cave Road.

The cow, which escaped from a local farm Sunday night, was spotted numerous times since it fled home and was most recently seen Tuesday night on the edge of the university's campus.

Kutztown University Police spotted the animal, but it escaped into a surrounding tree line and ran off.