KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An "aggressive cow" spotted wandering the streets of Kutztown over the past several days is no longer on the loose.

The heifer was located Wednesday night not far from the university's campus near St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond Township.

Due to the animal's aggressive nature and potential threat to the community, its owner had to put it down.

The heifer, which escaped from a local farm Sunday night, was spotted numerous times since it fled home and was most recently seen Tuesday night on the edge of the university's campus.

Kutztown University Police spotted the animal, but it escaped into a surrounding tree line and ran off.