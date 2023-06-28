KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Officials say an "aggressive cow" that was first spotted around town and on campus Sunday has returned.

According to Matt Santos with Kutztown University, the same cow seen in a now viral video returned to the edge of campus Tuesday night.

At one point, Kutztown University Police had the cow in their sights in the area of Lytle Hall, but the animal ran into a field by the school's water tower and went back into the surrounding woods.

University officials want to get the word out that the cow is still around, still considered aggressive and to warn students and residents not to approach the animal if spotted.

A crew has been out checking the area Wednesday morning but there have been no sightings of the cow yet today.

Anyone with further information regarding this situation should contact Kutztown University Police at 610-683-4001.