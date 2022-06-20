This Wednesday marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes wreaked havoc in Berks County and other parts of Pennsylvania.
Berks County historian George Meiser has snapped a lot of photos over the years. The one event he remembers the most is one he didn't photograph.
"But as far as getting out and taking pictures of the flood of the century, it never happened for me which I regret fiercely at this time."
An injury had Meiser off his feet and listening on the radio as the once-in-a-century waters of Agnes rushed in Berks County.
"I watched the flood across the street as the Antietam was rising along Shelbourne Road," Meiser recalled.
Those who lived through Agnes all have "turning-point moment" memories where what began as heavy rain rose back up from the ground.
"That little tributary turned into a minor Niagara." For Meiser it was his wife's worries she couldn't return home. She would get home safely but the damage and in some cases death, took hold.
"So many homes in lower Reading were lost."
As one author recalls, Agnes entered Reading near the grounds of what would become RACC's campus.
"There was an urban development ceremony going on at the foot of Penn Street that morning that Hurricane Agnes actually hit Berks County," says Benjamin Bernhart, Author, Hurricane Agnes Great Floods of Reading and Berks County.
As Agnes added to the Schuylkill, water began to make its way up Penn Street, getting close to Auman's Funeral Home and Third Street.
"The water crested at Reading at 31.5 feet," said Meiser.
From the streets of Reading and beyond, nothing was safe.