Flooding from Agnes remains the worst on record in Berks. As the waters rose, first responders weren't the only ones out there helping others.
It's a story told in those 'turning-point moments' through the memory of those who lived it.
"At one point, the only way north out of Reading was Hampden Boulevard," recalls retired Fire Chief and President of the Reading Firefighters Museum, Bill Reher.
Back in June of '72 Rehr was just a volunteer. He remembers having doubts when the rain started to fall.
This is his 'turning-point moment" followed by some doubt.
"I thought it was a little overreaction. I didn't think it was that bad," he remembers. "It was raining hard."
Then the moment came in the form of a call to the home of the Reading Phillies.
"What people thought was a submerged car was actually 55 gallon drums of paint and solvent floating through the parking lot through Glidden's two blocks away. That's when I realized how bad the flooding was," said Rehr.
As the waters of the Schuylkill continued to rise it became a time of daring rescue attempts. Some of them successful, others not.
"Two guardsmen were called out to rescue someone from their house in Dauberville and then themselves found them hanging to a tree," remembers Benjamin Bernhart, Author, Hurricane Agnes Great Floods of Reading and Berks County.
First responders would recount a man trying to save the two guardsmen using a power boat.
"It was stories like that where people were willing to put their own property and lives at risk to save other people," continued Bernhart.
Firefighters hoped for a similar outcome on a call to the Luden's plant for a worker trapped in a sugar bin.
"Unfortunately he was deceased. He suffocated in the sugar," Rehr said during an interview with 69 News.
From doubt, to death and disaster. Rehr now holds Agnes in some not so fond company.
"It's one of the 300 year events that many of us have lived through and that's Agnes, the blizzard of 96 and now COVID, which is the 100 year pandemic."