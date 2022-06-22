Wednesday marked 50 years since Hurricane Agnes wreaked havoc in Berks County and other parts of Pennsylvania. Agnes happened before flood control measure like Blue Marsh Dam were put in place.
Blue Marsh Dam opened after Agnes but its inception came well before.
"In the late 50s there were two major hurricanes that caused a lot of damage in the Delaware River Basin and Congress authorized the Army Corps of Engineers to do a basin-wide study for comprehensive flood control," said Scott Sunderland, Blue Marsh Lake.
The historic storm served as a reminder of how badly something like Blue Marsh was needed.
"In the 44 years that the dam has been in operation, we've prevented over a hundred million dollars in flood damage downstream," continued Sunderland.
Heavy rains in 2006 and 2011 would test the dam's prevention powers in the early part of the 21st century.
"There was major flooding on the Schuylkill River. The inflows on the Tulpehocken Creek here that flow into the damn were similar flows to Agnes but the river height in Reading was about 10 feet below what the crest was in Agnes from those two storms," he continued.
Storms like Agnes, Irene and others now serve as models for training Blue Marsh staff and state and federal agencies.
"We usually use some sort of existing storm that happened but we modify it a scenario, what if this happened? Or what if that happened? How would we respond to it?," Sunderland said.
What if's are on many minds as we live with this pandemic - and wonder what could be next.
"So the question looms in my mind will there be another Agnes?" wonders retired Fire Chief Bill Rehr, President, Reading Firefighters Museum.
The death and destruction Agnes caused, including 50 deaths in Pennsylvania, and billions in damage led to sweeping change locally and nationally.
So the question might not be so much will another Agnes come but how prepared will we be?
"The Army Corps of Engineers predicted that if that dam was built the flood waters would have not reached 2,000 feet into the city of Reading," says Benjamin Bernhart, Author, Hurricane Agnes Great Floods of Reading and Berks County.