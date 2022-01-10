READING, Pa. — A fire alarm may have prevented a fire from causing more damage than it did to a commercial building in downtown Reading.
Firefighters said they responded Monday afternoon to the activation of an automatic fire alarm at Reading Center Plus, a furniture store at 701 Walnut Street.
The first firefighters on the scene reported finding a fire in the building's basement, with smoke rising to the floors above.
The firefighters made quick work of the fire, preventing any damage from being visible from outside the 4-story building.
No one was injured.
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
Walnut Street was closed between Reed and Poplar streets until crews cleared the scene.