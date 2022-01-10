Fire at Reading Center Plus on Walnut Street
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. — A fire alarm may have prevented a fire from causing more damage than it did to a commercial building in downtown Reading.

Firefighters said they responded Monday afternoon to the activation of an automatic fire alarm at Reading Center Plus, a furniture store at 701 Walnut Street. 

The first firefighters on the scene reported finding a fire in the building's basement, with smoke rising to the floors above.

The firefighters made quick work of the fire, preventing any damage from being visible from outside the 4-story building.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

Walnut Street was closed between Reed and Poplar streets until crews cleared the scene.

